Former UFC champions Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar lose at WrestleMania 38

Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar both came up short in defeats to Charlotte Flair and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

While it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, nobody can deny the cultural impact of WrestleMania. The showcase of the immortals is the most important event in the pro wrestling calendar and every single year, WWE attempts to go above and beyond in the name of entertaining the masses.

This time around they held the spectacle at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the second time with a series of blockbuster matches being spread across the two nights of action.

Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar, two of the biggest names in mixed martial arts history, both played a part with Rousey battling Charlotte Flair on Saturday and Lesnar challenging Roman Reigns on Sunday.

Unfortunately, they both wound up on the losing end with neither walking away with the title.

Neither match was considered to be “Match of the Night” within the popular opinion of the WWE Universe but they did put in solid efforts even in defeat.

Interestingly enough Rousey and Lesnar were playing the role of babyface for their feuds, although there’s speculation that both could change their tune in the weeks and months ahead.

MMA fans aren’t always that receptive to professional wrestling and that makes sense given how different the two forms of entertainment are. At the same time, with Conor McGregor teasing a WWE run and Gable Steveson also popping up on Sunday, we wouldn’t be surprised if there are many more crossovers to come in the future.

Who do you think had the better match at WrestleMania 38 – Ronda Rousey or Brock Lesnar? Do you think we will ever see either of the two compete in MMA again? Who will be the next fighter to move to WWE?