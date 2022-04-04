Video | Conor McGregor shares new training footage: “I’m gonna break a head with these”

By
Harry Kettle
-
Conor McGregor
Via: Conor McGregor's Instagram

UFC star Conor McGregor has shared new training footage as his recovery from last year’s broken leg continues.

Back at UFC 264 last summer, Conor McGregor fell victim to a leg break in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. While many were concerned about his wellbeing, others had already begun to look ahead to what the future may hold for “The Notorious” upon returning in 2022.

We’re still a few months away from him potentially competing inside the Octagon again but at the very least, he seems to be moving around pretty well – as this latest footage shows.

“I’m gonna break a head with these. Add it to the list of heads.”

“Why wasn’t I at Wrestlemania? They all fear me, that’s why.”

In addition to updating fans on his health, he also decided to chime in on why he wasn’t appearing at WrestleMania 38.

The showcase of the immortals serves as WWE’s biggest event of the year and this time around, it was being held at AT&T Stadium in Texas. While McGregor wasn’t advertised to appear, the prospect of him actually competing inside a WWE ring has been discussed at length for years now by fans across the globe.

After he tweeted about Mania, former women’s champion and fellow Irish sensation Becky Lynch tweeted McGregor and hinted at him popping up somewhere down the line.

The priority, of course, is going to be on his return to action in the UFC, with a plethora of potential opponents lining up to welcome him back – possibly as early as International Fight Week.

How do you think Conor McGregor looks in this latest training footage? Do you believe he will return and challenge for either the welterweight or lightweight belt? Would you like to see him have a run in WWE in the near future?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

