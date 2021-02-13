Jon Jones reveals he has NOT come to terms with the UFC on a new financial agreement

Jon Jones has responded after UFC President Dana White recently suggested he would be making his heavyweight debut this summer.

Jones (26-1 MMA) vacated the promotions light heavyweight title back in August citing poor salary negotiations for his departure.

“Just got off the phone with UFC, today I confirm that I’m vacating the light heavyweight championship. It’s officially up for grabs. It’s been an amazing journey, sincere thank you to all my competition, UFC and most importantly you fans.”

Jon Jones continued:

“The last I spoke with UFC about my salary there was no negotiating. If that ever changes, I’d love to come back and compete again as a heavyweight. Until then, I’ll be enjoying UFC has a fan and doing my best to take care of my family and community.”

‘Bones’ has not competed since successfully defending his light heavyweight crown with a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. With that said, the longtime 205lbs kingpin recently hinted that he was bulking up in preparation for his heavyweight debut.

UFC President Dana White also spoke of a Jon Jones comeback during a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

“We know what [Jones] wants,” White told TMZ. “He wants the winner of Stipe and Francis, so that fight has got to happen first.

“It should happen this year,” White added. “It depends if that fight with Stipe and Francis goes off before summer. Then we could have (Jones vs. the winner) happen in the summertime.”

Jon Jones clearly caught word of White’s comments and issued the following statement regarding his alleged comeback on Twitter.

Been seeing lots of different things in the media lately, I would absolutely love to fight for the UFC again. Really hope we can come up with a good financial agreement and give the fans a few more great fights. 🤙🏾 — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 13, 2021

"Been seeing lots of different things in the media lately, I would absolutely love to fight for the UFC again. Really hope we can come up with a good financial agreement and give the fans a few more great fights." – Jones wrote.



Do you think the UFC will be able to come to terms with Jon Jones on a new financial agreement for his heavyweight debut?