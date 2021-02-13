UFC 258: ‘Usman vs. Burns’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Las Vegas for tonight’s UFC 258 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns.

Kamaru Usman (17-1 MMA) will be stepping foot in the Octagon for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision win over BMF title holder Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is currently riding a sixteen-fight winning streak, which includes two successful defenses of his welterweight title.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns (19-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC 258 headliner on a six-fight winning streak, his latest being a lopsided unanimous decision victory over former champ Tyron Woodley. ‘Durinho’ has not suffered defeat since July of 2018, when he was knocked out by Dan Hooker in a lightweight contest.

UFC 258 is co-headlined by a women’s flyweight bout featuring Maycee Barber taking on Alexa Grasso.

Barber (8-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-headliner in hopes of rebounding from her first loss as a professional. ‘The Future’ is coming off a unanimous decision setback to veteran Roxanne Modafferi in her most recent effort at UFC 246. Prior to the loss, Maycee had gone a perfect 8-0 in her young career, which included three stoppage wins under the UFC banner.

As for Alexa Grasso (12-3 MMA), the Mexican standout will enter tonight’s UFC 258 co-main event with Maycee Barber looking to build off the momentum from her recent win over Ji Yeon Kim. Grasso has gone 4-3 thus far in the UFC since joining the promotional ranks back in the fall of 2016.

In addition to the main attractions, tonight’s UFC 258 event also features an intriguing middleweight bout between Kelvin Gastelum and Ian Heinisch.

UFC 258 Main Card | 10 pm ET on Pay-Per-View

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns –

Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso –

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ian Heinisch –

Brian Kelleher vs. Ricky Simon –

Julian Marquez vs. Maki Pitolo –

UFC 258 Prelims | 8 pm ET on ESPN, ESPN+

Anthony Hernandez vs. Rodolfo Vieira –

Dhiego Lima vs. Belal Muhammad –

Mallory Martin vs. Polyana Viana –

Andre Ewell vs. Chris Gutierrez –

UFC 258 Early Prelims | 6:45 pm ET on ESPN+

Gabe Green vs. Phil Rowe –

Miranda Maverick vs. Gillian Robertson –

