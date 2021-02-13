Colby Covington shares his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns at UFC 258

Colby Covington has shared a bold prediction for tonight’s Gilbert Burns vs. Kamaru Usman welterweight title fight at UFC 258.

Usman (17-1 MMA) will be stepping foot in the Octagon this evening for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision win over BMF title holder Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is currently riding a sixteen-fight winning streak, which includes two successful defenses of his welterweight title, one over Colby Covington.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns (19-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC 258 headliner on a six-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The Brazilians most recent defeat came back in July of 2018, where he was knocked out by Dan Hooker in a lightweight contest.

With that said, ‘Chaos’ believes fight fans should be throwing their money down on ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ this evening (via Instagram).

“Greeting nerds and virgins. America’s champ is back with America’s pick of the week brought to you by Colby Covington Inc. and the undisputed king of the sports book MyBookie.ag. UFC 258 is tonight and in the main event we got Marty vs. Dilbert.” Colby Covington said. “And I know what you’re thinking. ‘Colby, nobody wants to watch those two hold each other nipple to nipple for twenty-five straight minutes’. Look, you’re right. I can’t argue facts. But if you’re going to watch that hot garbage you might as well get paid.”

Covington continued:

“Quit waiting on the stimulus cheques that China Joe was supposed to have out the door. Go bet the Marty Fakenewsman money line and stimulate yourself.”

While Colby Covington clearly does not have much faith in Gilbert Burns, the oddsmakers are definitely giving ‘Durinho’ a chance this evening. Burns is currently listed as a +220 underdog to dethrone Usman at UFC 258.

As for Covington, ‘Chaos’ is currently in talks with the UFC to replace Khamzat Chimaev against Leon Edwards on March 13. Nothing has been made official as of this time.

What do you think of the comments made by Colby Covington regarding tonight’s UFC 258 main event title fight between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!