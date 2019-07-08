Jon Jones responds to Israel Adesanya’s criticism of UFC 239 Performance

Jon Jones wasn’t going to stay quiet regarding Israel Adesanya’s latest verbal jabs for long.

Jones vs. Adesanya is a dream matchup for many, but “Bones” has dismissed the idea in the past. The UFC light heavyweight champion has referred to Adesanya as being “frail” and has urged him to eat more jerk chicken. Adesanya has fired back by poking fun at Jones’ past troubles outside of the Octagon.

Adesanya appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show and expressed his belief that Jon Jones is starting to look older. He wasn’t impressed with Jones’ UFC 239 outing against Thiago Santos. Jones was quick to fire back on Twitter:

Style bender was asked a question about me and the first thing he could think of was my cakes at weigh ins 😩. Then went on to talk about how I’m built like a dorito with chopsticks. No comment needed. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 8, 2019

When a fan commented that he feels Jones and Adesanya have similarities, “Bones” was not amused.

Similar physique, I can see it. Please don’t compare him to me when it comes to anything in between the ears. https://t.co/eLyNGOFQ1D — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 8, 2019

And if you’re confused, I’m talking face and brain 😩 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 8, 2019

Israel Adesnaya is the interim UFC middleweight champion and he’s due for a title unification bout. “The Last Stylebender” will collide with champion Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC 243 on Oct. 5. A location for the event has not been announced.

As for Jon Jones, time will tell what’s next for him as he’s just coming off a five-round tilt. While Jones has said there’s still work to be done at light heavyweight, he also hasn’t been opposed to making a move to heavyweight as long as UFC president Dana White opens up the checkbook.

This article first appeared on BJPENNDOTCOM July 8, 2019