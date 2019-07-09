BJPENN.COM Radio Ep. 119 // Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal returns to the show following what many are calling the greatest knockout in UFC history. With all the animosity built up between Masvidal and Ben Askren leading into fight week at UFC 239, there was no question that “Gamebred” had bad intentions for his opponent. However, the spectacular result of a record-breaking flying-knee KO was above and beyond expectation. Smashing his way into the history books and exemplifying the warrior spirit throughout his combat sports tenure, Masvidal is finally becoming the superstar our sport deserves. In this impromptu chat with Jorge, we’ll recap the knee heard round the world, get his reaction to becoming a record holder, find out where things stand with Ben Askren, and what’s next for the American Top Team staple. From back yards to bright lights, the meteoric rise of “Gamebred” is only getting started.

