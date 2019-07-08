Tony Ferguson ‘getting bored’ at lightweight, ready to step in at UFC 242

During an interview with MMA Junkie at the UFC’s Hall Of Fame ceremony, Tony Ferguson said that he’s getting bored with the lightweight division while he’s awaiting a shot at the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier’s UFC 242 lightweight title fight.

Ferguson has won 12 consecutive fights dating back to 2013 with his most recent victory coming at UFC 238 against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, and is awaiting the main event at UFC 242 to see who could possibly be his next opponent. With Khabib Nurmagomedov preparing to defend the lightweight title against interim champion Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson told MMA Junkie that he’s ready to fill-in as an injury replacement if either fighter can’t make it to the main event.

“We’re fighting for a title either way. Superfights and all that would be interesting as far as Conor McGregor and all that good stuff, but Khabib and Poirier, I’ll take the winner of that obviously or if someone falls out for the title, for the belt.”

The former TUF Season 13 welterweight winner, Ferguson would not rule out a move back to 170 in the future, but his focus is on winning the lightweight title.

“Later on I can knock out everybody at 170, but literally the most important thing right now is Khabib. Give me that belt.”

Having fought everyone outside of Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson feels bored at lightweight, but understands why the UFC would possibly have him move up to welterweight.

“Yeah, absolutely. I’m getting bored. I beat everybody. They send me up to 170, I’m going to tell them that I’m up there to collect rent. I get to boot their (expletive) to 155 now. It’s funny how that happens. I started at 170, I moved to 155, and I might have to go back up, but it’s part of the program. It’s part of the game.”

While Ferguson’s most recent opponent Donald Cerrone has said that he’s begging for a rematch and the UFC is open to it, Tony Ferguson seems locked in on a lightweight title fight being his next fight.

