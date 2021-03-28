Jon Jones responds to Dana White suggesting Derrick Lewis is “the fight to make” next for Francis Ngannou

UFC superstar Jon Jones responded to Dana White after he suggested that Derrick Lewis is “the fight to make” next for Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic in the second round of their UFC 260 main event title fight to become the new UFC heavyweight champion. Most figured that Jones would be next for the winner of the fight, given the UFC president’s previous comments, but at the post-fight press conference, White hinted that Lewis could be next for the belt instead. White even jokingly insinuated that Jones should consider moving down to 185lbs instead.

Taking to his social media following UFC 260, Jones reacted to White’s comments about Lewis getting the fight with Ngannou before him. In response to what White said, Jones agreed that Lewis could be next in line to fight for the belt, suggesting that he doesn’t want to rush the move up to heavyweight, while also hinting that he wants to get paid more.

It’s OK, Derek can have the fight. No need to rush a great thing. I’ve already had a Hall of Fame career, I’m going to need some bread https://t.co/P3s2tORYjQ — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

Lewis and Ngannou fought a few years ago to a decision in a very boring fight, but with Lewis coming off of a brutal KO win over Curtis Blaydes and Ngannou having knocked out Miocic in devastating fashion, this seems like a fight that the UFC wants to run back now given that both men are KO artists and have a history with one another. Of course, what Jones suggested about pay might be the biggest sticking point here, and the reason the UFC is choosing to go with Lewis at this point instead of Jones. We will likely find out in the coming weeks what the UFC wants to do, but Lewis seems to have the edge over Jones.

