Dana White pumps the brakes on Jones vs. Ngannou: “Derrick Lewis is the fight to make”

UFC President Dana White has pumped the brakes on the ‘Jones vs. Ngannou’ talk suggesting that Derrick Lewis is “the fight to make”.

Ahead of tonight’s highly anticipated rematch between Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic, the UFC boss proclaimed that former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones would be receiving a shot at the winner of the UFC 260 main event.

Jones (26-1 MMA) of course vacated his light heavyweight title last year in hopes of making a run at the promotions coveted heavyweight championship.

However, after Francis Ngannou dethroned Stipe Miocic with a nasty second round knockout this evening, Dana White quickly suggested that Jon Jones should consider dropping to middleweight instead of proceeding with his planned move up to heavyweight.

“If I’m Jon Jones and watching this fight at home, I’m moving to 185!” – White said at tonight’s UFC 260 post-fight press conference.

Jones was quick to respond to White where he appeared to laugh off the notion.

“Go to 185? I didn’t gain all this weight for no reason.” – Jones wrote with a laughing emoji.

“I understand Francis looked great tonight, but I am definitely not stupid. Remember that.” Jon Jones followed up in a tweet that was later deleted.

‘Bones’ clearly wants to be paid correctly for what would be a massive fight for his employer the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

However, according to Dana White, the promotion could easily move in a different direction than the previously proposed Jones vs. Ngannou fight.

“I like it,” Dana said in response to hearing what Jones had tweeted. “That sends serious then Jon. Call Hunter right now. We can make that fight tonight Jon.”

White was then asked if Jones vs. Ngannou was the fight to make next.

“Oh, Derrick Lewis is the fight to make. But if Jon Jones really wants that fight… Listen, it is one thing to go out and tweet and say you want it and that I put on the weight and this and that. Do you want the fight?” Dana White questioned. “I promise you, we can call Derrick Lewis or one of these other heavyweights and they want the fight. If Jon Jones really wants the fight, Jon Jones knows he can get the fight. All he’s got to do is call and do it.”

Derrick Lewis (25-7 MMA) was of course the last man to defeat Francis Ngannou, although the fight is remembered as being one of the worst in MMA history. ‘The Black Beast’ is currently riding a four-fight win streak, his latest being a second round knockout victory over Curtis Blaydes.

Who would you prefer to see Francis Ngannou fight in his first attempt at a title defense, Jon Jones or Derrick Lewis? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!