Dominick Reyes warns Francis Ngannou that “scrub” Jon Jones will attempt to price his way out of UFC heavyweight title fight

Dominick Reyes warned Francis Ngannou that “scrub” Jon Jones will attempt to price his way out of their UFC heavyweight title fight.

Reyes and Jones met last year at UFC 247, with Jones winning a controversial unanimous decision to defend the UFC light heavyweight title. Not long ago, Jones made the decision to vacate the belt and make the move up to heavyweight. Reyes, meanwhile, went on to fight Jan Blachowicz for the vacant belt at UFC 253 and lost the fight via TKO. However, that hasn’t stopped him from continuing to throw shots at Jones anytime he gets. After all, many thought that Reyes was the uncrowned champ as many thought he beat Jones.

With Jones back in the spotlight after Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic at UFC 260, Reyes once again took a shot at “Bones.” Following UFC 260, Reyes took to his social media to congratulate Ngannou on winning the belt and then suggesting that Jones is going to price his way out of their fight just as he allegedly did to Reyes with their potential rematch.

Congrats homie! @francis_ngannou What a performance! Calm cool collected and deadly! Now take care of that scrub @JonnyBones he priced is way outta our rematch, he’s probably gonna try and do the same with you, but if he does man up plz put this fool in the dirt! #cagejustice — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) March 28, 2021

It will be interesting to see what the UFC does with Ngannou next. Although most fans want to see the fight with Jones next, UFC president Dana White indicated that Derrick Lewis could be next in line to fight for the belt, instead. Jones said that the UFC are the ones who are trying to price him out of the fight, so this situation will be worth monitoring. If you ask Reyes, though, this isn’t a fight that is going to be happening anytime soon.

