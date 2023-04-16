UFC Kansas City Results: Max Holloway defeats Arnold Allen (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Kansas City event is headlined by a key featherweight matchup featuring Max Holloway taking on Arnold Allen.

Holloway (23-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a lopsided decision defeat to Alexander Volkanovksi at UFC 276 in July of last year. Prior to that setback, ‘Blessed’ was coming off back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Yair Rodriguez and Calvin Kattar respectively.

Meanwhile, Arnold Allen (19-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Kansas City main event sporting a twelve-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Calvin Kattar last October. ‘All Mighty’ suffered his lone loss way back in 2014 before entering the UFC ranks.

Round one of the UFC Kansas City main event begins and Arnol Allen starts things off with a pair of low kicks. He attempts a third, but Max Holloway avoids and resets. Another kick from ‘All Mighty’ hits ‘Blessed’ in the groin and we have a break so Max can recover. We resume action and Holloway lands a jab. Arnold with a good counter punch. Another right from the Brit. Holloway returns fire with a jab to the head and then one to the body. Good shots from both men. Arnold Allen continues to utilize his kicks, while Holloway appears happy to throw punches. Max with a good combination. He appears to be getting off the better volume, but not by much. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Kansas City headliner begins and Arnold Allen gets back to work with his kicks. He lands a big combination that ends in a left hand. Another combo from the Brit. Max Holloway circles out and then steps into the pocket with a jab. A good low kick and then a straight left from ‘All Mighty’. He is doing much better in this second frame. The featherweights trade body kicks. Allen with a jab and then another. He is mixing it up well. Max Holloway with a nice 1-2. He lands a decent kick. Both men seem happy to keep this one standing. Holloway with a jab. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Kansas City main event begins and Max Holloway and Arnold Allen are right back to trading punches. Both men are starting to wear some damage now. Holloway attempts a high kick, but it is blocked. Arnold Allen with a 1-2. He avoids a punch and lands a right over the top. ‘Blessed’ with a good jab. He follows up with a 1-2 of his own. Ninety-seconds remain in the round. Holloway with a hard low kick. Good shots from both men in the pocket. They trade body kick and Max stings Arnold with a hard jab. He steps in with an elbow now. Holloway is putting out some solid volume now. He throws a spinning back fist. The horn sounds to end round three.

3 rounds in the books! Who's winning on your scorecards? 👇 #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/W4CHWT8N0d — UFC (@ufc) April 16, 2023

Round four of the UFC Kansas City main event begins and Arnold Allen comes out quickly. He lands a good kick and then a 1-2. Max Holloway paws with his jab to keep the Brit on the outside. The fighters trade shots in the pocket. ‘Blessed’ begins to work the body. Allen attempts a high kick, but Max blocks it. A good left from Arnold Allen. Holloway replies with a jab. Another nice 1-2 combination from the Hawaiian. Max slips and Allen gets off a high kick that partially connects. Holloway circles out and lands a low kick. Allen replies with a body kick. A nice right hand from the former champion now. Allen is bloodied up. Still, he gets off a good left hand. He goes to the body with a jab. Holloway steps in with a flurry. He attempts a spinning kick but misses. Good kicks from both fighters now. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC Kansas City headliner begins and Arnold Allen likely needs a finish. He comes out aggressively and connects with a big combination. Holloway eats it and unloads some good shots to the body. He follows that up with a nice knee. Allen with a good combination now. He connects with a big right. He attempts a high kick but ‘Blessed’ ducks under and circles out. Max Holloway with a jab, but ‘All Mighty’ counters with a good left. A slip from Holloway and Allen hammers him with a body kick. Less than a minute remains. Allen with a big shot. Holloway returns. The fires exchange words after the horn sounds to end the contest.

Official UFC Kansas City Result: Max Holloway def. Arnold Allen by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47)

