Jon Jones responds after being trolled by Francis Ngannou following his UFC 285 title win: “Francis is a big old pussy”

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has responded to Francis Ngannou following his big win at UFC 285.

On Saturday night, Jon Jones cemented his status as the greatest fighter of all time. He went toe to toe with Ciryl Gane, and he captured the heavyweight crown.

It’s a moment he’s been waiting for, and one that the fans have been anticipating for a long time. Many were hoping that it would be Francis Ngannou he’d be squaring off with, but as we know, ‘The Predator’ opted to leave the promotion earlier this year.

After Jones defeated Gane, Ngannou had the following to say on social media.

“Good job Jonny Boy. Sincerely, the heavyweight king”

Unsurprisingly, Jon had a colourful reply during his post-fight press conference.

“Francis is a big old pussy.”

“I love that quote. I love it. All that muscle with a big ass pussy. Excuse me, I’m so sorry [laughs].”

Jones dismisses Ngannou

Jon Jones is on top of the world right now. He’s finally become a two-weight world champion, he looked great doing it, and Stipe Miocic appears to be on the horizon.

Still, it’d be nice to think that there’s a possibility of him taking on Francis at some point down the road. These two were lined up to compete with one another for the longest time but it just never quite came to fruition.

Some will blame the UFC, some will blame Jones and some will blame Ngannou, but the bottom line is that it’s just upsetting to know it probably won’t happen.

Then again, maybe it’s best to never say never.

What do you think of Jon Jones’ reply to Francis Ngannou? Is there any chance whatsoever he could fight the former champ at some point in the future? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!