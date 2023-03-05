Dana White reacts to Jon Jones dominant victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285: “Jones went in there and treated him like a little kid”

UFC president Dana White has given his reaction to Jon Jones’ dominant win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

On Saturday night, Jon Jones demolished Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 285. With just a few minutes gone in the fight, Jones was able to take Gane down and submit him with relative ease.

In doing so, he captured the UFC heavyweight championship.

Jon was always going to be the favourite heading into this one given what he’s accomplished up to this point. With that being said, very few could’ve imagined he would win the contest so decisively.

Dana White was one of the many people who were shocked by what they saw at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. During his post-fight press conference, he elaborated on how he felt in the moment.

“Even if you look at him [Jones] tonight, he’s had three years to put on the weight. A lot of people were saying I don’t know he looks soft, what if this, that, and blah blah blah. Ciryl Gane is a monster. [He’s] in great physical shape and everything else – Jon Jones went in there and just treated him like he was a little kid. So, I think he is the level. I don’t know if there is any other level higher than Jon Jones.”

White praises Jones

Dana White hasn’t always had the best relationship with Jon. Just a year or two ago, he was suggesting that he didn’t want to fight Francis Ngannou – and now, it’s the other way around.

Alas, success can change your perspective, especially with someone as great as Jones.

What do you think about Dana White’s reaction to Jon Jones’ performance? When do you believe we will see him back in the Octagon? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!