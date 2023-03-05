UFC 285 Bonus Report: Jon Jones, Alexa Grasso and Bo Nickal earn POTN bonuses

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC 285 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane.

Tonight’s highly anticipated heavyweight title fight proved to be a one-sided contest. After landing a few good strikes on the feet, Jon Jones was able to get the fight to the floor in the early moments of the opening round. From there, ‘Bones’ went on to secure a fight-ending choke. The result solidified Jones’ status as the GOAT of mixed martial arts.

The co-main event of UFC 285 featured a women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso. The bout resulted in a shocking upset. The first three rounds of the fight were very close, with Shevchenko getting the fight to floor but Grasso seemingly getting the better of the standup. In round 4, Grasso was able to take the back of ‘The Bullet’ and promptly locked up a nasty fight-ending rear-naked choke.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that five fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Welterweight fighters Shavkat Rakhmonov and Geoff each FOTN honors for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC 285 main card. Rakhmonov won the contest by third-round submission. Due to Neal missing weight (175lbs), he was ineligible to take home the $50k bonus. However, Dana White later confirmed that he would still provide ‘Handz of Steel’ with the extra money.

Performance of the night: Alexa Grasso earned an extra $50k for title-earning submission victory over Valentina Shevchenko in tonight’s co-headliner. The Mexican standout locked up a rear-naked choke in the fourth round which forced ‘The Bullet’ to tapout.

Performance of the night: Jon Jones pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round submission victory over Ciryl Gane. The impressive finish solidified ‘Bones’ status as the GOAT and also resulted in him taking home the heavyweight world title.

Performance of the night: Bo Nickal earned an extra $50k for his first-round submission victory over Jamie Pickett on today’s main card lineup.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 285 event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!