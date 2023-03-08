Daniel Cormier explains why it remains “hard to call” Jon Jones the greatest of all time: “Especially with the drugs and the steroid failures”

In the eyes of many, Jon Jones cemented himself as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time following his UFC 285 heavyweight title win over Ciryl Gane.

However, Daniel Cormier, a longtime rival of Jones, struggles to agree, given his troubled past.

During his light heavyweight dominance, Jones defeated Cormier twice, but the most recent outing with ‘DC’ was declared a no-contest after Jones tested positive for turinabol metabolite. Jones was also penalized after testing positive for estrogen blockers in 2016 after his unanimous decision victory over Ovince Saint Preaux.

Even with all the accolades Jones has gained in his time competing, Cormier can’t label him as the greatest of all time, given the multiple failed drug tests in the past. Despite having a heated history with Jones, Cormier assures the viewers it’s a view he’s always had for those illegally using banned substances.

Daniel Cormier on Jon Jones being greatest of all time

“I think it’s hard to really argue the greatest of all time when Jones has now gone up to heavyweight and won the championship because of what he did at light heavyweight,” Cormier said on his ESPN show “DC & RC.” “This always puts me in a tough position, because I will always say guys that have bad things attached to their name should not be held on high.

“I think especially with the drugs and the steroid failures and those types of things. I think when you have those things, it’s hard to call you the greatest of all time. And I know Anderson (Silva) and all those guys, but I think (Jones) is in the conversation, because he’s become a heavyweight champion, and now he’s won belts in two weight classes.”

On top of that take, Cormier also believes Jones shouldn’t have been placed at No.1 in the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings but stresses he does understand why.

“I don’t, for my opinion, believe he should be No. 1 pound-for-pound,” Cormier said. “I think Alexander Volkanovski should still stay there. I don’t think he should be No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, but I have no issue with it if people have voted that.”

Cormier and Jones have never seen eye-to-eye, but now Cormier is retired, there has been a hint of respect shown towards one another on several occasions.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier on Jon Jones not being the greatest of all time? Let us know in the comments!