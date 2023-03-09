Former NSAC Chairman says he made a “mistake” sanctioning Power Slap: “I’m not happy about it”

Former NSAC chairman Stephen J. Cloobeck believes he made a mistake in helping to sanction the Power Slap league.

Ever since it was announced by UFC president Dana White, there have been plenty of questions surrounding Power Slap. In addition to how popular it would be, the general safety of the slappers – or athletes – involved.

A lot of mixed martial arts fans haven’t really been tuning in. In equal measure, plenty of them have, too.

Stephen J. Cloobeck was one of the influential figures within the Nevada State Athletic Commission who opted to give Power Slap the green light. At the time, it may have seemed like a good idea, but it seems like he may be going back on that.

In one week, we're taking Slap Fighting to a whole new level 📈 [ #PowerSlap1 Finale is streaming Saturday March 11th | 9pmET / 6pmPT | LIVE and FREE exclusively on @RumbleVideo ] pic.twitter.com/apgGw8eJZf — Power Slap Official (@powerslapleague) March 5, 2023

“I made a mistake,” Cloobeck said. “I’m not happy about it.”

Quotes via Associated Press

White’s big slap problem

In essence, Dana White probably isn’t going to take one opinion like this into account. Still, if enough momentum gathers behind the idea that it shouldn’t be happening, perhaps the conversation will begin to shift.

Power Slap is gearing up for its big final event this weekend. Dana is focused heavily on the social media numbers they’ve been generating, but who knows how that’ll wind up translating into the bigger picture.

Slap fighting has been called out for many, many different reasons across the last couple of years with Dana opting to look on the bright side. Some admire him for that approach, but once the first season comes to an end, the real debate will likely begin.

What do you think about the Power Slap league? Do you feel as if Dana White has invested too much time into the project in comparison with the UFC? Will it be renewed for a second season? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!