Henry Cejudo reveals the “only way” Stipe Miocic can defeat Jon Jones at UFC 290: “Good luck with that”

Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on Stipe Miocic’s best route to victory when he fights Jon Jones at UFC 290.

While it hasn’t been officially announced, the UFC has heavily teased that Jon Jones will defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic during International Fight Week. Jon captured the belt last weekend when he submitted Ciryl Gane in just two minutes at UFC 285.

Miocic, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since he was knocked out by Francis Ngannou two years ago.

Stipe has long since been viewed as the best heavyweight of all time. Jon Jones, of course, is the kind of person who wants to take that moniker.

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Henry Cejudo gave his thoughts on the challenger’s best chance of beating the GOAT.

“You’re going to have to wrestle him,” Cejudo said. “So that’s the only thing that I could see Stipe Miocic doing, because his hands, he’s not faster than Jon. He’s got hands; he did get a chance to stop Cormier with the body shot. Jon’s just different. Jon has a different length. Jon recognizes distance a lot better than somebody like DC. The only plan that I see Stipe Miocic going up against Jon, is going to be called wrestling.

“The only way that you’re going to be able to take a guy out like Jon Jones is to wrestle, and good luck with that.”

Cejudo’s Miocic advice

He continued, “I do believe Stipe’s biggest gift is his threshold, his gas tank. How he had the ability to weather the storm with a guy like Daniel Cormier and beat him. You know, was hurt in the beginning, ends up coming back, like Stipe gets better as the fight goes on. Stipe Miocic, the former heavyweight champion of the world, the greatest gift that he has is his threshold and endurance. But against a guy like Jon Jones, you need all that and some. I’m going Jon Jones, no more than three (rounds).”

