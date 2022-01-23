Jon Jones reacts after Francis Ngannou defeats Ciryl Gane at UFC 270

Jon Jones clearly tuned in to watch tonight’s UFC 270 main event between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.

Ngannou (17-3 MMA) and Gane (10-1 MMA) collided this evening in a highly anticipated heavyweight title unification bout.

It was widely believed that Jon Jones (26-1 MMA), the promotions former longtime UFC light heavyweight champion, would be next in line for the winner of ‘Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane’.

With that said, ‘The Predator’ recently shutdown the idea of facing ‘Bones’ next.

“No, I’m done with that fight,” Ngannou said asked about facing Jones next (h/t MMAFighting). “I’ve been waiting for that fight for so long. After Stipe [Miocic], it was supposed to be Jon Jones and that never happened. I don’t know why. So I moved on.”

Saturday’s UFC 270 main event proved lasted longer than many fans anticipated. Ciryl Gane got off to a fast start in the opening ten minutes of the fight landing a plethora of punches and kicks. However, to the surprise of many, Francis Ngannou turned to his wrestling in the final three rounds where he was able to control and smother ‘Bon Gamin’. After twenty-five minutes it was ‘The Predator’ who got his hand raised.

Official Result: Francis Ngannou def. Ciryl Gane by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Check out how Jon Jones reacted to ‘Ngannou vs. Gane’ below:

If this is the Apex of heavyweight fighting, I’m excited about it. Got some more records to break — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 23, 2022

I love how everyone gets so impressed with the new guy lol — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 23, 2022

Lol Shit I may just enjoy retirement — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 23, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Francis Ngannou defeating Ciryl Gane:

At the end of the day, I’m fucking them both up. — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 23, 2022

Lol stay humble? Sure I’ll stay humble, sleeping like a baby tonight. People talk so much shit, have no clue what it takes. https://t.co/vjY24Wyo6x — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 23, 2022

While Francis Ngannou may no longer have any interest in fighting Jon Jones, tonight’s main event loser in Ciryl Gane is very much game.

“If I win, Jon Jones would be a good matchup.” Gane said on Just Scrap Radio. “The fans are already waiting for this fight. People on social media have already been talking about it. He’s well-rounded and wants to jump in my division. I’m well-rounded too. This is a good matchup for the fans. Already, the people are talking about it. If I win against Francis, this is the next fight.”

Would you like to see Jon Jones fight Francis Ngannou next?