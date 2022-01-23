Pros react after Francis Ngannou defeats Ciryl Gane at UFC 270

Tonight’s UFC 270 event was headlined by a heavyweight title unification bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.

Ngannou (17-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since March of 2021 at UFC 260, where he scored a second round knockout over Stipe Miocic to become the promotions undisputed heavyweight world champion.

Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane (10-1 MMA) had last competed in September, where he captured the promotions interim heavyweight title at UFC 265, defeating Derrick Lewis by TKO.

Adding to the intrigue of tonight’s main event was the fact that Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane used to be training partners.

Tonight’s UFC 270 main event lasted a lot longer than many fans anticipated. Ciryl Gane got off to a fast start in the opening ten minutes of the fight landing a plethora of punches and kicks. However, to the surprise of many, Francis Ngannou turned to his wrestling in the final three rounds where he was able to control and smother ‘Bon Gamin’. After twenty-five minutes it was ‘The Predator’ who got his hand raised.

Official UFC 270 Result: Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to Ngannou vs. Gane below:

this for all the marbles — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) January 23, 2022

Now time for the big dawgs. I’m taking Gane…what he does with his movement and striking at heavyweight is unreal! Ngannou ALWAYS has the ☢️ option! #UFC270 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) January 23, 2022

This is the 4th UFC heavyweight championship bout at the Honda Center. No reigning champion has ever successfully defended their title in this arena. All three lost by KO/TKO (Lesnar, Velasquez, Cormier). — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 23, 2022

Francis taking Cyril to the spiritual realm next 😭#UFC270 — Dominique Wooding (@RealDWooding) January 23, 2022

Ngannou walking towards you is like knowing the Terminator is coming for you and getting through the night is hopeless#UFC270 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 23, 2022

Judo throw to his face — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 23, 2022

They didn’t know about that wrestling!!! — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) January 23, 2022

Highest level grappling from the champ — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 23, 2022

and in a street fight i’d submit francis in under 30 seconds — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) January 23, 2022

Braaaaah these guys grappling — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) January 23, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Francis Ngannou defeating Ciryl Gane:

Yo @JonnyBones! I think now is the time we all need definitely to see you in the mix! #UFC270 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 23, 2022

Boring fight. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 23, 2022

Good on you Ngannou. Painted the villain and still come up trumps 🙏🏾💯 — Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) January 23, 2022

Ngannou says he tore his MCL and injured his ACL, too. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 23, 2022

@francis_ngannou back so damn big he didn't even notice @joerogan was standing behind him with his hand on his back until he started talking. 🤣🤣#UFC270 — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) January 23, 2022

0% of people thought Ngannou should win that way! What an evolution. Congrats to the baddest man on the planet! #UFC270 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) January 23, 2022

