Pros react after Francis Ngannou defeats Ciryl Gane at UFC 270

Francis Ngannou defeats Ciryl Gane at UFC 270

Chris Taylor
Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

Tonight’s UFC 270 event was headlined by a heavyweight title unification bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.

Ngannou (17-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since March of 2021 at UFC 260, where he scored a second round knockout over Stipe Miocic to become the promotions undisputed heavyweight world champion.

Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane (10-1 MMA) had last competed in September, where he captured the promotions interim heavyweight title at UFC 265, defeating Derrick Lewis by TKO.

Adding to the intrigue of tonight’s main event was the fact that Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane used to be training partners.

UFC 270: Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

Tonight’s UFC 270 main event lasted a lot longer than many fans anticipated. Ciryl Gane got off to a fast start in the opening ten minutes of the fight landing a plethora of punches and kicks. However, to the surprise of many, Francis Ngannou turned to his wrestling in the final three rounds where he was able to control and smother ‘Bon Gamin’. After twenty-five minutes it was ‘The Predator’ who got his hand raised.

Official UFC 270 Result: Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to Ngannou vs. Gane below:

Post-fight reactions to Francis Ngannou defeating Ciryl Gane:

