UFC 270 Fighter Salaries: Francis Ngannou leads the pack

Due to tonight’s event taking place in California, the UFC 270: ‘Ngannou vs. Gane’ fighter salaries were made public by the CSAC.

Saturday’s pay-per-view fight card was headlined by a highly anticipated heavyweight title unification bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.

To the surprise of many, the heavyweight clash went the full twenty-five minutes, with Ngannou implementing his wrestling to reel off a comeback win.

‘The Predator’ took home a minimum of $600,000 for his performance this evening, while Ciryl Gane walked away with $500,000.

In the co-main event of UFC 270, flyweight standouts Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Fiueiredo went to war for a third straight time. The highly anticipated trilogy wound up going the distance, and it was ‘Figgy’ reclaiming the 125lbs title after earning three knockdowns throughout the course of the contest.

Figueiredo walked away with a minimum $150,000 this evening, this while the now former champion in Moreno took home $200,000.

Here are the minimum earnings for the #UFC270 headliners, per the CSAC. Francis Ngannou: $600,000

Ciryl Gane: $500,000 Brandon Moreno: $200,000

The topic of Francis Ngannou’s pay, or lack there of, was a major talking point ahead of UFC 270.

‘The Predator’ went as far as to claim he would not fight again for the promotion unless he receives a pay raise and a clause in his contract that allows him to box.

“No,” Ngannou said to ESPN, when asked if he would keep fighting under the deal. “I will not fight for $500,000 [or] $600,000 anymore. It’s over. I took this fight for personal reasons, because I want to make sure that regardless of [whether] it’s fair, I can make my case that I have completed the fights.”

Francis Ngannou continued:

“100 percent [I need to box],” Ngannou said. “We’ve been having discussions for years. It seems like they are OK with it. Let’s be honest, I do believe that whatever you are doing — whatever the event is — if the UFC is involved, it’s just going to make it bigger. There is no question. So, yes, if I box, I would like the UFC to be on board. Honestly, the only reason we are here is that at some point, there wasn’t good faith in this. I don’t understand why we can’t come to an agreement.”

Do you think we will see Francis Ngannou fight again inside of the Octagon following tonight’s UFC 270 event?