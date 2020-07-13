Jon Jones questions why everyone loves Randy Couture and not Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman has a fan in his corner that goes by the name Jon Jones.

Last weekend, in the main event of UFC 251, “The Nigerian Nightmare” faced off against Jorge Masvidal on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Usman secured the unanimous decision win against the “BMF” champ, Masvidal.

The welterweight champion has now successfully defended his title against Colby Covington and “Gamebred”. His 170-pound success is not lost on the light heavyweight champion. “Bones” took to social media to celebrate Usman’s recent win.

Congratulations Champ 🇳🇬 🇺🇸 — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 12, 2020

“Congratulations champ,” he wrote.

Usman was originally set to defend his title against Gilbert Burns at UFC 251. However, Burns tested positive for COVID-19, putting an end to their possible matchup and leaving Gamebred to step up as a last-minute replacement. Jones praised the fighter for stepping up at the final hour.

Respect to Masvidal for taking that fight last minute, most men ain’t doing that. — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 12, 2020

“Respect to Masvidal for taking that fight last minute, most men ain’t doing that.”

After a fan criticized Usman’s strategy against Masvidal, Jones questioned why people don’t appreciate as much as they did Randy Couture.

Yet everyone loves Randy couture https://t.co/9vH5z31foc — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 12, 2020

“Clinch clinch clinch.. Unanimous decision to Usman.. Wow,” a fan wrote.

“Yet everyone loves Randy couture,” Jones responded.

Jon Jones has previously compared himself to the UFC legend Couture and claimed that “The Natural’s” Octagon success is based on his ability to hold fighters against the cage and chip away at them. Whilst Couture achieved a peppered record of wins and losses, he is credited for helping to popularize MMA and bringing it to the mainstream. He was one of the first wrestlers to make a mark in the UFC and has claimed both the heavyweight and light heavyweight belts. He also has a star-studded record, having fought MMA legends including Chuck Liddell, Tito Ortiz, Lyoto Machida and more.

Kamaru Usman also has impeccable wrestling skills, but arguably is yet to accomplish the same level of success as Couture. Having claimed the welterweight belt in 2019, he is still in the early stages of his championship reign and has only defended his belt twice. The 33-year has proven to be a dominant force within the Octagon, but will likely need more victories under his belt against top contenders before solidifying his legendary status within the sport. With fighters such as Leon Edwards and Gilbert Burns chomping at the bit for a title shot against Usman, it seems only a matter of time before his skills will be put the test again.

Do you think Jon Jones was right to compare Kamaru Usman to Randy Couture? Let us know in the comments below.