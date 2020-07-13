John McCarthy calls for UFC to remove Mark Collett from Fight Island after poor judging performance

Long-time MMA official Big John McCarthy is calling for the UFC to remove judge Mark Collett from Fight Island after a poor judging performance at UFC 251.

Collett is one of the judges the UFC hired to work the Fight Island series. However, he had a very questionable night of judging that has been criticized by fans, media, fighters, and now McCarthy, who is universally regarded as one of the top officials in MMA history. According to McCarthy on Twitter, Collett’s performance on the scorecards at UFC 251 was so poor that he is calling on the promotion to remove Collett from his role as a judge.

The @ufc hired, transported, tested & paid for Mark Collet to be part of 251 and they will be paying him to be a part of the other shows on Fight Island. When your performance is not acceptable, your employer has the right to remove you from their employ. Let’s see if they do it https://t.co/FL1ExUdquK — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) July 13, 2020

There’s no other way to put it: Collett had a rough night at the score table, and he should be held accountable for his questionable scorecards.

In the main event of the evening, Collett scored the first round for Kamaru Usman over Jorge Masvidal despite Masvidal having a comfortable edge in the striking. Usman was the correct winner and ultimately Collett did score the fight in his favor, but a 49-46 scorecard was more acceptable rather than the 50-45 that Collett turned in.

In the co-main event, Collett scored the fight 48-47 for Alex Volkanovski over Max Holloway, a scorecard that UFC president Dana White decried following the event. It was a competitive fight, but a lot of people including McCarthy and UFC superstar Nate Diaz believed Holloway deserved to win the fight. The majority of the MMA media also scored the fight for Holloway.

But perhaps the most egregious scorecard turned in by Collett came in the rematch between Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade. This was a very easy fight to score, as Namajunas won the first two rounds and Andrade won the last round. It was one of the most clear-cut fights to score in a long time, yet Collett somehow scored the fight in favor of Andrade, giving her the first round despite Namajunas outstriking her.

Collett scored one more fight, a 30-27 decision in favor of Marcin Tybura over Maxim Grishin, which was an acceptable scorecard. But overall, he had a rough night. You can see more of Collett’s historical scorecards over at MMA Decisions, which shows that Collett has been judging UFC fights since 2011. Unfortunately, he had a rough night at UFC 251, and if it was up to McCarthy, he would lose his job.

