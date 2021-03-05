Jon Jones offers prediction for Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Blachowicz

UFC superstar Jon Jones gave his prediction for Saturday’s light heavyweight title bout at UFC 259 between Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya.

Jones, the longtime UFC light heavyweight champion, took to social media the day before UFC 259 to give his prediction for Saturday night’s main event. On his Twitter, Jones said he is predicting Adesanya gets knocked out by Blachowicz on Saturday night, though he later deleted the tweet. However, the tweet was screen-captured (via Chamatkar Sandhu).

Jon Jones is predicting Jan Blachowicz to defeat Israel Adesanya via knockout 👀 #UFC259 pic.twitter.com/BPXRWUyQnB — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) March 5, 2021

Jan by KO

Adesanya vs. Blachowicz is a truly fascinating bout that will see the winner wear the same belt that Jones wore on-and-off for nearly an entire decade. After announcing his intentions to move up to heavyweight last summer, Jones vacated his 205lbs belt, and Blachowicz won the vacant title when he knocked out Dominick Reyes at UFC 253. On the same card, Adesanya defeated Paulo Costa via knockout to retain the UFC middleweight championship. Rather than having both Blachowicz and Adesanya face new challenges in their divisions, however, the UFC decided that it was time to book a champion vs. champion superfight, and the two men will meet this weekend at UFC 253 with the 205lbs title on the line.

As for Jones, he recently shared footage of himself as a 252lbs heavyweight moving around the Octagon and hitting pads with his longtime striking coach, Mike Winkeljohn. He is expected to face off against the winner of UFC 260’s Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2 matchup before the end of the year. Despite moving up to heavyweight, however, Jones is still connected to a fight against Adesanya, with many fans feeling it’s a fight that could happen in the next year or so. Of course, if Blachowicz KOs him, then it probably won’t.

Do you agree with Jon Jones that Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Blachowicz will end with Blachowicz the winner via KO?