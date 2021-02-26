Watch 252lbs Jon Jones hit the pads with Mike Winkeljohn

UFC superstar Jon Jones says he weighs 252lbs and he posted a video of himself hitting pads and moving around with coach Mike Winkeljohn.

Jones is set to move up to heavyweight for the first time in his MMA career later this year. The former UFC light heavyweight champion has been bulking up in preparation for the move up in weight for the past year. Jones’s move up to heavyweight is sure to be one of the most talked-about storylines for the rest of 2021. We have seen some videos of him lifting weights and putting on some muscle, but we haven’t seen any footage of him actually moving around the Octagon with his heavyweight frame, until now that is.

On Thursday, Jones shared a video of himself hitting the pads with coach Winkeljohn. Jones definitely looks to be a much bigger man but he is still moving well on his feet.

Felt great shaking off some cobwebs last night @boohoomanofficial @monsterenergy @jacksonwink_mma 252#

Jones is obviously just getting back into the swing of things, so don’t take anything away from his technique in the videos. He has spent the last six months bulking up for this weight move and now it’s time to test out how his skills will translate up in weight, so it’s good to see Jones back in the gym training. UFC president Dana White has suggested he could fight the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou before the end of the summer.

Jones will be moving up to heavyweight in an attempt to solidify his hold atop the pound-for-pound GOAT list. Many already consider Jones the best that there has ever been in this sport, but there are some that believe fighters such as Khabib Nurmagomedov or Georges St-Pierre have overtaken him. Should Jones go in there and win the UFC heavyweight title, it would be hard to argue that he isn’t the best we’ve ever seen.

How excited are you to see Jon Jones step into the Octagon as a heavyweight?