Kyler Phillips confident he will “one-up” Song Yadong en route to a stoppage win at UFC 259

Kyler Phillips was surprised the UFC booked him against Song Yadong but is eager for the fight to happen.

Both Phillips and Yadong are considered two of the top prospects at bantamweight so Phillips didn’t think the UFC would match them up against one another. However, when the fight was offered, it was an immediate yes from Phillips.

“It was just pull the trigger let’s go. When I heard that name, I immediately accepted because I want to fight that guy. It is a good matchup for me,” Phillips said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “At this point, I am levels ahead of and have a lot of elements of the game they can’t keep up with. The guy has a right hand and some cool kicks. I can’t wait to get my hands on and show him what’s good.”

Entering the fight, many fans have circled this as a potential Fight of the Night given both men are strikers. However, Kyler Phillips believes he is better everywhere and will be able to win this fight wherever he wants.

“Whatever happens I will bring it wherever I want to go. He is going to be on his heels and he will try and crumble and he’ll try to knock me out,” Phillips said. “I can’t wait for him to come forward and try that stuff because that is exactly what we want him to do. That is when we still playing the game and I will get checkmate.

“I will start implementing my gameplan and say come on Song let’s go to the sea see if you can swim with me and come to the deep water,” Phillips later added. “Okay, you can’t swim, let’s go to the rocky mountains, let’s see if you got balance. Oh, you can’t play this game, let’s fly and see if you can fly with me. I will just one-up him every time and it will be fun.”

Ultimately, the goal for Kyler Phillips is to put the UFC bantamweight division on notice by finishing Song Yadong at UFC 259.

“I’m ready to finish him in the first, second or third, or even get a decision. I’m ready to stand out, but I want that finish,” Phillips concluded.

