Nate Diaz absolutely rips Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier following talk of summer trilogy

Nate Diaz has blasted both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

After Poirier knocked McGregor out in the main event of UFC 257 in January, talks of a trilogy immediately began to circulate. Recently, Dana White confirmed the trilogy would happen and it would take place in the summer. For Diaz, he is not a fan of that as he blasted both of them for only wanting to fight each other.

I fucked you up and u never got it back but u acted like u did now u get a rematch every time u get your ass beat like a spoiled Little bitch would

I’ve done it all and I’m still here plus the guy who just beat ur ass is a scared Lil bitch also fuck u both #realfighter👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 5, 2021

“I f****d you up and u never got it back but u acted like u did now u get a rematch every time u get your ass beat like a spoiled Little b**ch would I’ve done it all and I’m still here plus the guy who just beat ur ass is a scared Lil b**ch also f**k u both #realfighter,” Diaz wrote.

Of course, today March 5 is the fifth-year anniversary of when Diaz submitted McGregor in the second round of UFC 196. The two then had a rematch with the Irishman winning a majority decision but for whatever reason, they never had the trilogy.

It also shouldn’t be surprising to see Diaz also include Dustin Poirier given the two have also taken shots at one another. They were supposed to fight at UFC 230 but both men claim the other pulled out and they never got the chance to fight.

Nate Diaz has not fought since he suffered a TKO doctor stoppage to Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title. Before that, he beat Anthony Pettis in his return to the sport after the back-to-back fights with Conor McGregor. However, he has been talking about a return but only wants to fight winners. He mentioned Charles Oliveira as a possible opponent. But, there is no doubt, he’d have the interest of McGregor and Poirier and whoever wins that trilogy for a massive fight.

What do you make of Nate Diaz blasting Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier?