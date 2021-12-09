Jon Jones lists two potential dates for his UFC return, praises ‘amazing’ Henry Cejudo for allowing him to train at Fight Ready

Jon Jones is looking to get back into the Octagon fairly soon.

Jones, who has not fought since UFC 247 in February of 2020, has been bulking up to make his heavyweight debut and now has two dates he is circling to make that happen. According to Jones, he is looking at April or July as the two dates, but he is hoping April is at Madison Square Garden.

“I’m looking to fight somewhere in April, possibly Madison Square Garden, or a total opposite date, possibly July at International Fight Week,” Jones said to KRQE. “Those are the two dates that I’m kind of eying. I think it’ll depend on who wins in January between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, and we’ll just take it from there.”

Who Jones fights in his return to the sport is uncertain. He has said he wants to fight for the heavyweight title, however, he could face a top contender instead. But, when he does return to fighting, he will do so with a new team behind him as he is now training at Fight Ready which he says has only improved his game.

“As far as fighting, I feel like I’m in tremendous shape,” Jones said. “I’m excited to still be representing Albuquerque, New Mexico. I just recently joined with a team called Fight Ready out of Arizona. So I’ll be representing both teams moving forward.”

Not only does he say training at Fight Ready has improved his skill set, but Jon Jones says training with Henry Cejudo has been amazing. Cejudo has taken over a coaching role at the gym which Jones says has only helped him.

“It’s amazing. Henry Cejudo is amazing. He’s very family-oriented. He loves martial arts with all of his heart, and he’s a man of God, as well,” Jones said. “We have that in common. It’s just a really good thing. I really enjoy the way he’s taken me under his wing and just shown me a different way of looking at the game. Not just the martial arts game, but the game of life. We talk about happiness and being real with emotions. His coaching is more than just combat tactics. He really tries to make you the best man you can be.

“It really feels like he’s a guy that I need to be around. I’m excited to grow. I’m excited to be more honest with myself than ever before and just elevate to a new place – a new place not only as an athlete, but spiritually and mentally. I’m excited,” Jones concluded.

Who would you like to see Jon Jones fight in his heavyweight debut?