Deontay Wilder hints at possible retirement two months after KO loss to Tyson Fury: ‘I have accomplished all my goals in this sport’

Deontay Wilder is pondering his fighting future.

Wilder last fought back in October in his trilogy fight against Tyson Fury for the heavyweight title. It was a back-and-forth fight as both men got dropped but in the end, it was Fury winning by 11th-round KO.

Since the fight two months ago, Wilder hasn’t said much about it but now he revealed he is thinking about retiring. According to “The Bronze Bomber” he says he has accomplished everything he wanted to in the sport and may decide to hang up his gloves.

“It’s mixed feelings because ultimately I have accomplished all my goals in this sport. I told my daughter when she was one that I’d be a champion and I’d be able to support her beyond her belief,” Wilder stated during Kevin Hart’s show on the Laugh Out Loud Network (via Boxingscene).

“I’ve done [the things I promised to my daughter]. There’s a lot of things that I’ve accomplished that I feel I [don’t] have to prove [anything] to anyone because I’ve already proven [it to myself],” Wilder continued. “Should I push forward? Should I give it a go one more time? Or should I just retire and focus on the other things that I already have, other things that I want to get into?”

Deontay Wilder (42-2-1) is 36-years-old and is on a two-fight losing skid where he was knocked out both times by Fury. He will not get a fourth fight against Fury so his options are limited to try and become a heavyweight champ again. Yet, there is no question he has the skills to remain as one of the best heavyweights in the sport. In his career, he holds notable wins over Luis Ortiz, twice, Dominic Breazeale, Chris Arreola, and Bermane Stiverne among others.

Do you think Deontay Wilder will box again?