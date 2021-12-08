Tyron Woodley vows to put Jake Paul ‘to sleep’ in their rematch: ‘I’m ready to f*****g go’

Tyron Woodley is as confident as ever heading into his boxing fight rematch with Jake Paul.

Woodley, who lost by split decision back in August, agreed to rematch Paul on just 12 days’ notice. Although it is a short notice fight, Woodley says he has been training for months as he thought something may happen and he would get the rematch.

“I want to let you guys know I’m excited about this fight,” Woodley said on Instagram (h/t FightHype.com). “I also want to let you guys know that something told me – end of September, beginning of October I told my boxing coach, ‘My spirit ain’t sitting right. The fight that’s supposed to happen is me and Jake. This Tommy Fury fight doesn’t even make f*cking sense. Like, who gives a f*ck about that fight? Nobody do.’ … I told my coach that and I didn’t just speak it and tell him that, I said, watch what I’m telling you. I told my strength and conditioning coach and my boxing coach, ‘This fight ain’t gonna happen. Let’s train as if we are fighting for this f*cking fight.’ I flew him in from Miami – my strength and conditioning coach is already in St. Louis – and I literally started training.”

According to Woodley, he says he is in shape and ready to go. He is as motivated as ever as he says the last fight left a bad taste in his mouth which is why he is so eager for the rematch.

“One thing I know for sure, my spirit has never been f*cking wrong,” Woodley said. “My intuition, my alignment, so when I got the call it was kind of funny, because sometimes people call you and they think you out of shape. They think you fat and they think you greasy and they think you not ready. I was ready and I’m so thankful.

“I’m f*cking in shape, I’m ready to f*cking go. I sparred 12 rounds the other day, I sparred 7 rounds last night around the same time I’m gonna fight, midnight-1 am,” Woodley continued. “I’m f*cking excited and I’m thankful and I’m blessed. I’m blessed for the opportunity and I promise you, I didn’t even hesitate. That motherf*cker can say a lot of shit, if you ask the people, when they asked me, within moments, ‘Yes’ was the first thing that came out of my mouth. ‘What the f*ck you mean? Yeah.”

With Tyron Woodley being in shape and having already trained for the rematch he is confident he won’t just win but will KO Jake Paul.

“No doubt, no controversy, no bullsh*t, no shenanigans,” Woodley said. “He’s going. To. F*cking. Sleep. I promise you that.”

