Jon Jones hires boxing promoter Richard Schaefer as his advisor

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones announced that he has hired boxing promoter Richard Schaefer as his new advisor.

Earlier this week, Jones promised that he would share some big news with his fans, and he did so on Wednesday when he announced that he has hired Schaefer as his new advisor. Schaefer is a boxing promoter who was the former CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, which he left in 2014. In 2016, he started his own boxing promotion called Ringstar Sports. Check out the full statement that Jones shared on his social media announcing the Schaefer hire.

“I have retained Richard Schaefer as my advisor. Richard has been in the combat space for over 20 years and has put together some of the biggest global pay-per-view events over that period. The likes of Mayweather, de la Hoya, Canelo, Hopkins, Barrera, and Marquez have headlined the exciting events that Richard has promoted and produced. His knowledge and experience of the pay-per-view industry and combat sports are second to none. I am excited to embark on this next chapter of my career as I continue to cement my place in history as one of the greats with Richard as my advisor. I can’t wait to give my fans and the sport the fights they want to see,” Jones wrote in the statement.

It will be interesting to see if Jones’ former managers at First Round Management respond to the news that Jones has hired Schaefer. As well, it will be intriguing to see if UFC president Dana White has anything to say about the hiring considering White has been critical of the boxing industry for a long time and Schaefer has played a big role in that sport for years. So it will be interesting to see if White has anything to see about him.

