Chael Sonnen responds after Jon Jones claims he is “about to give birth to something big”

Former UFC and Bellator star Chael Sonnen responded after his former rival Jon Jones claimed he is “about to give birth to something big.”

Jones recently tweeted out a cryptic message suggesting that some big news was on the way. Ever a jokester, Sonnen took to his social media to respond to Jones’ tweet and make a funny joke about it. Check out what Sonnen wrote in response to his former rival Jones.

Jon

There's more elegant ways to let the world know you picked up a Laxative company as a sponsor https://t.co/DHFlIBgedz — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 24, 2021

Chael Sonnen: Jon There’s more elegant ways to let the world know you picked up a Laxative company as a sponsor

As for what Jones was referring to, it’s hard to say, but we do know that he’s been in a public contract negotiation with the UFC for a few months now about a potential superfight against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Unfortunately, White recently said that a deal couldn’t be reached and Ngannou will fight Derrick Lewis in a rematch for his first title defense, meaning Jones is still on the outside looking in. Based on his tweet, it’s possible that Jones is up to something here, but he’s been good at keeping it a mystery.

As for Sonnen, he’s retired now as an MMA fighter and has been for several years now, but he has done an incredible job at remaining a prominent voice in the game through both podcasting and analyst work. Of course, he’s still one of the best trash talkers in the game and his Twitter is a goldmine for funny jokes and wisecracks. It’s unfortunate that Sonnen is no longer in his prime because when he was, he was one of the most polarizing figures in the game and must-watch TV. His rivalry with Jones from back in 2013 was a lot of fun.

What do you think Jon Jones is referring to when he says he is about to give birth to something big?