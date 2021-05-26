Dana White reacts after Jon Jones joins forces with boxing promoter Richard Schaefer

Dana White says he respects Richard Schaefer and is eager to try and negotiate Jon Jones’ next fight.

Recently, Jones and his management First Round parted ways as “Bones” was looking to handle his own negotiations. However, on Wednesday the former UFC light heavyweight champion announced he had hired Schaefer as his advisor.

“I have retained Richard Schaefer as my advisor. Richard has been in the combat space for over 20 years and has put together some of the biggest global pay-per-view events over that period. The likes of Mayweather, de la Hoya, Canelo, Hopkins, Barrera, and Marquez have headlined the exciting events that Richard has promoted and produced. His knowledge and experience of the pay-per-view industry and combat sports are second to none. I am excited to embark on this next chapter of my career as I continue to cement my place in history as one of the greats with Richard as my advisor. I can’t wait to give my fans and the sport the fights they want to see,” Jones wrote in a statement.

After the news, White seemed to like the idea of working with the former Golden Boy CEO as it is someone he respects.

Dana White, on Jon Jones retaining Richard Schaefer. “I like Richard, I’ve known Richard for a long time and obviously, he built Golden Boy. He built that company. He knows what he’s doing, he’s a smart guy. I like and respect him and if we can get something done we will.” — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 26, 2021

Whether or not Schaefer will be able to help Jones get the money he wants is uncertain. However, Dana White had already said they are moving past Bones fighting for the belt and are looking to do Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis 2 this summer for the belt.

