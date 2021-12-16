Jon Jones has domestic violence charge dropped in Las Vegas

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has had a domestic violence charge dropped against him as of December 14th, after striking a plea deal with prosecutors in Nevada.

Pleading no contest to a misdemeanour charge of destruction of property with a court condition to “stay out of trouble”, Jones was ordered to pay $750 restitution to the victim and ordered to get counselling for anger management, according to Clark County court records.

This is not his first run-in with the law, there have been many: a 2012 DUI conviction, a 2015 hit-and-run conviction, a 2019 battery conviction, and a 2020 DUI conviction.

The latest charge came after an incident at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Sept. 24th after a UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Jones fiancee told police he put his hands on her, but didn’t strike her. Jones was arrested outside the hotel and charged with domestic violence and felony vehicle tampering.

Jon Jones responded on social media:

“I love how people are imagining the worst possible situation in their heads and making it somehow factual. I never hit my fiancé and our daughters were woken up after our confrontation,” Jones wrote. “My daughters didn’t see or hear us arguing. That’s really the only thing I care to clarify.. outside of that, looking forward to moving forward without alcohol. It’s the first time in my life where I’m actually ready to quit. Glad to have the support of my fiancé, family friends and fans.”

Jon Jones previously revealed some of the hardships he has experienced in life including being molested as a child.

“My life wasn’t always great man,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Being molested as a child, losing a parent and sibling to disease at a young age. It goes on and on man. I got things I need to deal with.”

Jones (26-1 MMA) has not stepped foot in the Octagon since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February of 2020. Following that win, ‘Bones’ decided to vacate the promotions 205lbs title in hopes of making a run at UFC heavyweight gold.

Jones is no longer welcome at his previous training facility, the Jackson-Wink MMA gym. ‘Bones’ has also had difficulties with the UFC and president Dana White, concerning how much money he expects to make for a potential heavyweight title fight.

Do you think we’ll see Jon Jones back in the cage in 2022? And who would you like his next opponent to be? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!