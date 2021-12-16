Diego Ferreira says he has no pressure on him ahead of Mateusz Gamrot fight despite losing streak

Diego Ferreira isn’t putting any pressure on him ahead of his UFC Vegas 45 fight against Mateusz Gamrot on Saturday.

Ferreira is on a two-fight losing streak after losing to Beneil Dariush and Gregor Gillespie earlier this year. Now, the 12th-ranked lightweight is set to face Gamrot, but that was not his original opponent. The Brazilian was supposed to fight Grant Dawson in October but an injury forced him out and he’ll now take on the former KSW lightweight champ.

“I’m not really surprised because Grant Dawson just fought and I knew after he got that fight, I would then have to give him to recover,” Ferreira said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I told my manager I didn’t want to wait and we decided to move on and get a fight in. I wanted three fights this year.”

Entering the fight, Ferreira knows Gamrot is very dangerous on the feet and on the ground. He also says this is a motivating fight for him as he knows Gamrot can finish him at any moment. He also knows a win here gets him a top-10 opponent next.

“He has looked amazing, especially the finish against Jeremy Stephens,” Ferreira explained. “It was impressive, it is also motivating me though because when you fight a great fighter, you know you are going to put everything on the line to beat him. That is the motivation for this fight and to get back to winning and get to the top-five.”

However, Diego Ferreira is eager to test his grappling skills against him as he believes he eventually can find the finish. He also trained more at Fortis MMA for this fight as he knows that will be the big difference in this performance compared to his last.

“I think we are both are great grapplers, and will try and beat each other there. We match up perfectly because we will both look for takedowns, scramble like I did in my last fight and I want to go three rounds because I really want this… I wouldn’t be surprised if it goes the distance, I’m looking to put on a great performance. This time if I have the finish there, I will get it, I will look for the finish, TKO or submission I will look for it and as soon as it’s there I know I can capitalize on it.”

Even though Ferreira enters his UFC Vegas 45 fight on a two-fight losing skid, he says there is no pressure on him. Instead, he’s just focused on having fun as he knows a top-five opponent will come soon.

“I never have pressure on me, I just enjoy and embrace and have fun with my time in there,” Ferreira said.

Who do you think will win, Diego Ferreira or Mateusz Gamrot?