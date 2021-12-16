Kayla Harrison sends a warning to Julianna Pena following ‘B League’ comments: “You should be careful, because I don’t play those games”

Kayla Harrison has sent a warning to Julianna Pena after the newly crowned UFC champion referred to her as a ‘B League’ fighter.

Pena (11-4 MMA) scored one of the biggest upsets in mixed martial arts history last weekend at UFC 269, dethroning longtime champion Amanda Nunes with a second round submission (see that here).

In the process, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ also ruined Dana White’s plans of having former PFL star turned free agent Kayla Harrison challenge ‘The Lioness’ in a future mega-fight.

“Let me tell you what, if Amanda Nunes had won tonight, the Kayla Harrison fight would be one of the biggest fights that you would’ve ever seen!”

While Dana White certainly believes that the former PFL champion in Kayla Harrison could prove to be a big draw, Julianna Pena recently stated that she’s not interested in having her first attempt at a title defense come against a “B League” fighter, like Kayla.

“I think that she [Kayla Harrison] is the lesser of the training partner for Amanda Nunes. So if that’s the case and I just took out Amanda, I don’t really know what kind of a position that would put her in.” Pena explained to MMAJunkie in a recent interview. “But she’s been fighting in the B leagues, you know? And I’m fighting in the UFC, I’m fighting at the top of the division, I’m fighting in the biggest league of the sport, you know. So I don’t really pay too much attention to what she’s doing down there. But right now, if I’m going to talk about matchups, Amanda is the only matchup I think that makes sense for me and giving her that rematch.”

This comments obviously did not sit well with the undefeated Kayla Harrison, who sent the following warning to Julianna Pena as a result of her choice words.

“I think she should be careful,” Harrison said on The MMA Hour (h/t MMAFighting). “I think she needs to be careful about what she says and who she says it to. I’m not Conor McGregor. I don’t talk sh*t just to talk sh*t. I have a lot of respect for her. I think she’s a good fighter. But this isn’t a joke, and you should be careful, because I don’t play those games.”

Kayla Harrison continued:

“I’m not a B-league fighter. I’m going to be the best in the world, and if you think different, then step in the cage with me and find out.”

Harrison (12-0 MMA) has gone undefeated in her young and budding mixed martial arts career, earning finishes in ten of her twelve wins.

Would you like to see a fight between Kayla Harrison and Julianna Pena? Who do you think would win? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!