Jon Jones explains why Ciryl Gane tapped out so quickly at UFC 285: “I could hear his spine popping”

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has explained why Ciryl Gane tapped so quickly last Saturday.

‘Bones’ made his long-awaited return to the octagon at UFC 285 against ‘Bon Gamin’. The bout was Jones’ first in over three years, and it was also his heavyweight debut. While the former champion long teased he’d move to the weight class, he finally made the move up last weekend.

In the main event last Saturday night, the former champion dominated. After scoring an early takedown on Gane, Jones quickly locked up a guillotine choke to earn the submission win. While the legend was still the betting favorite, nobody expected him to earn the victory as easily as he did.

Along with that, names such as Demetrious Johnson questioned why Ciryl Gane did little in the way of defense and tapped to the choke quickly. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Jon Jones addressed why his opponent tapped so quickly. There, ‘Bones’ offered an interesting theory.

According to the newly crowned champion, he could hear his opponent’s spine popping during the submission attempt. With that in mind, Gane tapping quickly makes a lot more sense.

“I locked it up twice,” Jon Jones stated in the interview referring to the submission. “The first time, I could hear his spine popping. I gave him a nice chiropractic adjustment. The second time, he didn’t want that same ratchet on his neck, and I put my arm on his neck and choked him out.” (h/t Sports Illustrated)

He continued, “I didn’t expect it to go that quickly. But that’s what we were looking for—the win and domination… This isn’t a job to me. It is my life. It’s my identity. This is who I was intended to be in my mother’s womb. It’s my purpose and plan. This is my destiny.”

