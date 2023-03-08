UFC middleweight Sean Strickland sends out video message for International Women’s Day: “For the women!”

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland has released a passionate video message for International Women’s Day.

‘Tarzan’ has been out of action since his short-notice clash with Nassourdine Imavov in January. The bout took just one month after Strickland’s split-decision defeat to Jared Cannonier, but he was undeterred. He wound up defeating ‘Russian Sniper’ by unanimous decision in the five-round main event.

The victory put the middleweight contender back on the right track. As of now, he’s yet to schedule his return to the octagon, but he remains a popular guy among his fellow middleweights. Strickland’s been called out by several names, including Paulo Costa. ‘The Eraser’ recently suggested the two fight at former U.S. President Donald Trump’s house.

In the meantime, Sean Strickland remains active and training for his next octagon appearance. During a recent video he posted to Twitter while driving to practice, the middleweight decided to honor International Women’s Day. Along with that, he made some controversial comments, which is essentially a guarantee out of Strickland.

“It is International Women’s Day, and I want to give a big, big, message to the women and the men.” Sean Strickland stated in the video. “Women, you’re soft, you’re weak, you’re passionate, you cry a lot. A lot. You guys cry a lot, a bad session and you guys cry, it’s weird. But women, we need you right now women, because all the women were to vanish [there would] be straight f*cking cannibalism tomorrow.”

He continued, “Like if all women were gone, I’d straight eat you motherf*ckers. Alex Jones-style, eat you motherf*ckers. So we need the women to keep us in check. But men, on International Women’s Day, more importantly, stop becoming the f*cking women. Let the women be women, you guys. Let them be the soft and weak ones and us be the f*cking men. That’s my message.”

