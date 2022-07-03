Jon Jones explains why a win over Stipe Miocic “says more” than beating Francis Ngannou: “Fighting a fairly one-dimensional fighter fresh off of knee surgery. I don’t know.”

Jon Jones feels a victory over Stipe Miocic would mean more than scoring a win over reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou.

Many expect Jones to make the move to heavyweight with Miocic as his first dance partner in the division. Jones hasn’t had a fight since Feb. 2020 when he successfully defended the UFC Light Heavyweight Title against Dominick Reyes.

Since that time, Jones has had issues with the UFC brass that appear to have been cleared up or at least have improved. Of course, “Bones” has also taken the time away from competition to bulk up.

If Jones faces Miocic next, he wouldn’t be getting an undisputed UFC Heavyweight Title shot, although perhaps interim gold could be at stake. If he does end up facing Stipe next, it would be “Bones'” preference.

Jon Jones explained why in a recent Tweet.

At this point I’m looking to fight Stipe, I think it proves a lot more. Fighting a fairly one-dimensional fighter fresh off of knee surgery. I don’t know, I believe beating Stipe says more at this point https://t.co/ki2ts67EyI — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 3, 2022

UFC President Dana White recently told Jim Rome that depending on Ngannou’s recovery time, Jones may very well find himself fighting “The Predator” next instead of Miocic.

“Jon Jones is ready to go,” White said on The Jim Rome Show on Monday. “We’re just waiting for an opponent. It’s either going to be Francis [Ngannou] depending on how long his knee is going to take to recover or Stipe Miocic.”

Dana noted that while he believes ring rust is real, he thinks Jones is the MMA GOAT.

“It’s very interesting because I’m a huge believer in ring rust,” White said. “But for all the negative things you could say about Jon Jones and his personal life and things that have happened, he’s the best. He’s definitely the best of all time.”