Henry Cejudo responds after Sean O’Malley suggests he looks fat and could be having a midlife crisis: “I’ve never knocked out a guy on PEDs who also looks like a crackhead”

Henry Cejudo and Sean O’Malley had a confrontation backstage at UFC 276 and things are boiling over.

O’Malley shared the Octagon with Pedro Munhoz on the main card of UFC 276. This one ended in anti-climatic fashion as Munhoz was accidentally poked in the eye during the second stanza and could not continue.

This fight ended in a no-contest.

During his backstage interview, O’Malley was interrupted by Cejudo pestering him off-camera.

When asked about the encounter during the UFC 276 post-fight press conference, O’Malley went off on Cejudo (h/t Lowkick MMA).

“That little fat ass should stay retired. He’s running around drunk in the backstage. Got escorted out. He was tripping over things, running into things. Looks like he’s on drugs. Looks fat. I don’t know, maybe he’s having a midlife crisis.”

Cejudo said that he’d love to have a “tune-up” fight against O’Malley. “Sugar” was not amused.

“He mumbled some words like that. Is that realistic? Does Henry come back? He looks fat as sh*t. I don’t think, what does he want to fight in three years? I don’t know.”

Cejudo fired back at O’Malley on social media.

I already knocked out a guy on PEDs, but I’ve never knocked out a guy on PEDs who also looks like a crackhead. Bend the knee bitch 🧎🏻💉 https://t.co/3uBtcDVySU — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 3, 2022

“I already knocked out a guy on PEDs, but I’ve never knocked out a guy on PEDs who also looks like a crackhead. Bend the knee bitch.”

Cejudo hasn’t been in action since May 2020. He announced his retirement from pro MMA competition after successfully defending the UFC Bantamweight Championship against Dominick Cruz.

Despite retirement, Cejudo always dropped teases that he’d be coming back. With that said, he hasn’t found the dollar amount he’s looking for to justify returning to the Octagon.

Whether or not the UFC will give him the money he desires for a comeback remains to be seen.