Dana White weighs in on potential trilogy between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield

UFC president Dana White has chimed in on talk of a potential third bout between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield.

Tyson has the world of combat sports buzzing with his comeback plans. “Iron” Mike has said that he wants to compete in exhibition bouts for charity. Still, a video of Tyson hitting the pads with renowned MMA coach Rafael Cordeiro has fight fans excited.

During the UFC 250 post-fight press conference, a reporter asked Dana White what he thinks of Tyson’s comeback plans and a potential trilogy bout with Holyfield.

“I don’t know,” Dana White said. “What I would like to do is take them both out to dinner and say, ‘hey let’s not fight.’ Mike Tyson I talked to and Tyson told me, ‘I can’t explain it to ya, I’m a fighter and I always will be till the day I die. And I feel it in my gut and I wanna do it.’ And he’s a grown man and he can do whatever he wants. So I said, ‘you know what Mike, I love you buddy and I support ya. Good luck and I’ll watch it.'”

The talk of a potential Tyson vs. Holyfield III bout started when “The Real Deal” said he’s also willing to share the boxing ring with “Iron” Mike one more time. White doesn’t know what will happen but he’s hoping for the best.

“Tyson’s still explosive, he’s still fast,” White continued. “And we all know who Evander Holyfield is. I mean that guy is a stone-cold warrior to the core. So, I don’t know. I don’t know who’s gonna win that fight, and they’re actually not 50, they’re older than me. They’re like seven or eight years older than me. I wish them both luck.”

Do you think a trilogy bout between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield will actually materialize?