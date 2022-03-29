Jon Jones continues to unload on Chael Sonnen: “Imagine having someone at your job who couldn’t hold your jockstrap being your biggest critic”

Jon Jones’ vendetta against Chael Sonnen continues to escalate following his latest series of tweets regarding the former title challenger.

While their actual feud for the UFC light heavyweight championship may have been fairly amicable, post-retirement Chael Sonnen hasn’t been so kind to Jon Jones. “The Bad Guy” has been a vocal critic of the GOAT contender’s actions outside of the cage and in turn, “Bones” hasn’t been afraid to hit right back at him – usually over social media.

Now, after more details were released about the charges Sonnen is facing following a hotel brawl, Jones has opened up about his feelings on the matter.

This couldn’t be more accurate 😩 imagine having someone at your job who couldn’t hold your jockstrap being your biggest critic. Shit was annoying lol https://t.co/LlyzE3kCn2 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2022

It’s interesting how sometimes the people who are praying for your downfall and wishing bad on you end up receiving everything they wished on you. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2022

Jon Jones was the better man when he fought Chael Sonnen almost a decade ago but within the context of this feud, it doesn’t feel like anyone is a winner. Both men have been accused of some extreme things and if they carry on down the path they’re heading, their respective legacies in competitive mixed martial arts may not matter all too much.

Some fans enjoy seeing big personalities like this clash and that’ll always be the case in a sport like this. Still, we can’t help but feel as if this rivalry doesn’t do a whole lot for either individual.

Who do you side with in this Jon Jones vs Chael Sonnen war of words? What do you expect to see from both men between now and the end of the year? Is it possible for Jones to turn his reputation around with a heavyweight title triumph?