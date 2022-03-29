BKFC champion Thiago Alves eyes summer title defense against Mike Perry

As per his manager, BKFC middleweight champion Thiago Alves is hoping to defend his belt against Mike Perry in June.

While he may be known by many for his run in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Thiago Alves has had a solid start to life in bare-knuckle boxing. After defeating Julian Lane via split decision in September 2020, Alves proceeded to beat Ulysses Diaz due to a doctor stoppage last summer to become the inaugural middleweight title holder in BKFC.

Mike Perry, meanwhile, has only gone 1-0 thus far with the promotion, also courtesy of a decision win over Julian Lane last month.

There’s been speculation in the air regarding a showdown between the pair and according to Ali Abdelaziz, we may be just a few short months away from seeing it unfold.

“Thiago is ready for June to fight Mike Perry,” Abdelaziz said. “It’s the biggest fight Bare Knuckle FC can make right now. It’s going to be fireworks and I think these two guys are going to put on a great fight for everybody.”

After his own debut win, Perry said the following in an interview with MMA Junkie regarding his future.

“Absolutely, I do (want to fight for the title),” Perry said. “I just need a couple of months to heal and strengthen some things. I’ll be working within that time.”

It may not be top of everyone’s wishlist for dream fights this year but one thing is for sure – these two are going to produce some entertaining violence in that ring.

Are you excited about the idea of seeing Thiago Alves battle Mike Perry for the BKFC middleweight championship? Who do you believe should be viewed as the favourite in that contest?