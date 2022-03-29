Jake Paul scolds Colby Covington for pressing charges against Jorge Masvidal: “Make fighters not soft again”

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has mocked Colby Covington for pressing charges against rival Jorge Masvidal.

If there’s anyone in the combat sports sphere that is going to have an opinion on what’s happening between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, it’s Jake Paul. “The Problem Child” has made a career out of getting under the skin of just about everyone in the boxing and MMA realm and given the success he’s been having, we’d say he isn’t going to stop anytime soon.

Nobody is sure as to who he’ll be taking on next but with Amanda Serrano’s unification bout against Katie Taylor coming up, you’d think he would have his hands full.

Alas, following the Chris Rock/Will Smith debacle at the Oscars on Sunday night, Paul couldn’t help but throw some shade in the direction of Colby Covington.

Chris Rock didn’t press charges but Colby Covington did lol. Just shows how much of a pussy Colby is. Make Fighters Not Soft Again. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 28, 2022

There’s not a fighter on the planet that Jake Paul is afraid to troll on social media, which is confirmed by the fact that he’s also gone after Masvidal in the last couple of weeks.

It’s true that Chris Rock isn’t pressing charges after being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, and that Covington has opted to punish Masvidal for sneak attacking him at a Miami restaurant.

Both of these incidents take on very different forms but in a lot of ways, Colby is well within his rights to press charges against “Gamebred”. It may not come across as something fighters should do given how tough they are, but at the end of the day, the former interim champion was the victim.

Do you think we could ever see Jake Paul in a boxing match against Colby Covington or Jorge Masvidal?