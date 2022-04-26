Jon Jones confirms his UFC return has been pushed back to September: “I want the heavyweight goat at his absolute best”

Jon Jones is now targeted to return in September.

Jones was rumored to return at International Fight Week on July 2 against Stipe Miocic. It would’ve been a massive fight and one that likely would’ve been for the interim heavyweight title according to Dana White.

“Listen, people have been talking about how awesome this card is, and I was just telling somebody the other day our lineup for this summer is incredible, so I’m hoping that Jon Jones is gonna be a part of that lineup this summer,” White said to TMZ Sports… “Stipe makes sense (for Jones).”

However, it is now being reported that the fight has been pushed back to September and ‘Bones’ took to Twitter to confirm the news saying it was at Miocic’s request.

Stipe is saying that he will be at his absolute peak in September. I’m disappointed but patient, I want the heavyweight goat at his absolute best. I’ll wait until September. No excuses — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 26, 2022

The news is no doubt disappointing for fans as Jon Jones has been teasing his heavyweight debut ever since he vacated the light heavyweight title back in 2020. It finally seemed close to happening but now it will be delayed a few more months. Along with that, it is now uncertain what fight will headline the International Fight Week card on July 2.

Jon Jones has not fought since UFC 247 In February of 2020, where he beat Dominick Reyes by decision to defend his belt. Following the win, he vacated the light heavyweight belt and had planned to move up to heavyweight.

Stipe Miocic, on the other hand, has not fought since UFC 260 where he suffered a KO loss to Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight belt. Since then, he has been holding out for either a big fight or a rematch against Ngannou.