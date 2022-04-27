Canelo Alvarez reacts to Ali Abdelaziz stating he’s a chicken for turning down Kamaru Usman fight: “Who the f*ck is this?”

Canelo Alvarez has reacted to Ali Abdelaziz’s comments that he’s scared of Kamaru Usman.

Over the last few months, the Mexican superstar and the UFC welterweight champion have been in talks for a fight. While Alvarez has seemed more open to it as time has progressed, there’s no real timetable for the bout.

Alvarez’s non-commital to fighting Usman has angered the champion’s manager Ali Abdelaziz. The manager has previously talked about wanting to make the fight. He’s also talked his fair share of trash, stating that Kamaru Usman would beat Canelo Alvarez on the street if they fought. In an interview last month, he said:

“He don’t want to fight Jake Paul, or Logan Paul. He said, ‘I’m the pound for pound king in MMA, and I want to fight the pound for pound king’, coward, in boxing. I think all these boxers are cowards because they don’t want to fight in MMA, they want us to all come to boxing. But at the end of the day, in a street fight, who’s the baddest man on the planet? They cannot call Canelo the baddest man on the planet? They cannot call him that because if they both met in the street who would win? Kamaru would beat his a*s like he stole something”.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Abdelaziz has now gone after Alvarez again, this time on Twitter. He slammed the boxer for fighting Dmitry Bivol, the WBA (Super) light-heavyweight champion, as well as the Russian’s social media following. Keeping with the theme of his previous comments, he also called Alvarez a chicken, for not fighting Usman.

Canelo Alvarez has now responded to Ali Abdelaziz’s comments on social media. Taking a page out of Conor McGregor’s playbook, he asked who the MMA manager even is.

who the fuck is this? 🤣🤣🥴 https://t.co/ThN5aMcUoW — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) April 26, 2022

What do you think about Canelo Alvarez going at Ali Abdelaziz? Do you want to see him box Kamaru Usman?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below