Aljamain Sterling responds after TJ Dillashaw suggests he’s not a “champion caliber” fighter: “You should do standup with Henry Cejudo”

Aljamain Sterling seems to think T.J. Dillashaw’s recent comments are pretty funny.

The UFC bantamweight champion is expected to face ‘Killashaw’ later this year. Since Dana White proclaimed that Dillashaw would fight for the title next, the two men have traded words for a while. Sterling quickly asserted that he wanted to fight the former champion next due to his previous EPO use.

The former UFC champion then went on the attack in response. Despite holding a title, T.J. Dillashaw doesn’t really see Aljamain Sterling as a championship-caliber fighter. The 36-year-old discussed his upcoming fight with ‘Funk Master’ in an interview with ESPN.

“He’s good, don’t get me wrong. He’s got some attributes. He wouldn’t be where he is without being good, but he’s definitely not champion caliber. The guys that I’ve fought already in the past (are) much better than he is, a lot more dangerous. There’s no danger fighting Sterling. Has he ever even knocked anyone out?” (h/t MMAJunkie)

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I don’t know. I didn’t even look at his record. It’s a guy that you don’t have to be worried about. There’s no way he’s gonna be out-grappling me. His striking is straight pathetic, so yeah, I’m surprised that he is where he is, and stylistically it’s a great fight for me.”

Aljamain Sterling naturally didn’t take well to those comments. The UFC bantamweight champion responded to T.J. Dillashaw on Twitter. He pondered why his future opponent is discussing competition, and once again brought up his EPO use.

He asserted that the former champion should do standup with Henry Cejudo, referencing his future opponent’s loss to ‘Triple C’. Cejudo himself took a foray into comedy earlier this year, being a part of the UFC’s comedy jam on UFC Fight Pass.

.@TJDillashaw who TF have you beaten that is soOoOoo much tougher than the guys I’ve faced? 😂 This is Comedy Central. You should do stand up with @HenryCejudo. He’s your daddy, after he sonned your needled ass💉 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 26, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

What do you think about Aljamain Sterling’s comments? Do you think he’ll defeat T.J. Dillashaw later this year?