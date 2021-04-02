Jon Jones blasts Jan Blachowicz over recent trash talk: “How about you build your own legacy”

Jon Jones isn’t a fan of Jan Blachowicz continuing to call him out.

After Blachowicz TKO’d Dominik Reyes to win the vacant light heavyweight title he mentioned how he wanted to fight Jones. The two were supposed to fight after Blachowicz knocked out Anderson but “Bones” vacated the belt for a move to heavyweight.

Although Jones remains set on a move to heavyweight, Blachowicz has continued to call him out which “Bones” is tired of.

“Hey Jan, how about you build your own legacy without talking s**t about me,” Jones wrote. “Go out, win 10 world titles and then parade yourself as some unbelievable fighter. Someone I ran away from. Just another option for you.”

Jones then followed it up by taking a shot at some fans for saying he is scared to fight Blachowicz.

“I was so afraid of Jan that I went after Francis and Stipe, legendary polish tales,” Jones added.

Although Jon Jones doesn’t seem to think he will fight Jan Blachowicz, the Pole, however, has a different opinion. After his win over Israel Adesanya, Blachowicz told BJPENN that Jones still owes him the fight and they will end up fighting in the future.

“Jon Jones is somewhere out there and I believe I will have the opportunity to fight him in the future,” Blachowicz said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I think everybody would like to fight against him. We will see about the future. He promised me this fight but I don’t want to talk about Jon Jones because it is boring for me. But, he promised me the fight after I knocked out Corey Anderson. I believe in the future somehow we will make the fight.”

For now, it appears Jon Jones is only interested in the move to heavyweight to hopefully fight Francis Ngannou this year.

