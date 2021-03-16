Just Scrap Radio Ep. 32 with Jan Blachowicz, Antonio Carlos Junior, Max Griffin, Grant Dawson, JP Buys, Adrian Yanez

The 32nd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com is here ahead of UFC Vegas 22.

We’re first joined by the UFC light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz (2:37). Next, PFL light heavyweight Antonio Carlos Junior (14:30) comes on. Then, UFC welterweight Max Griffin (30:53) joins the show. As well, joining the program is UFC lightweight Grant Dawson (44:02). UFC flyweight JP Buys (58:18) comes on. And then closing out the show is UFC bantamweight Adrian Yanez (1:14:56).

Jan Blachowicz opens up the show to recap his UFC 259 win over Israel Adesanya. Jan discusses the fight, his performance, and being the first person to defeat Adesanya. Blachowicz also touches on Adesanya’s teams saying they will be gunning for a rematch. The light heavyweight champ also talks about his next fight against Glover Teixeira, Jon Jones, and a move to heavyweight.

Antonio Carlos Junior then comes on to discuss his UFC release and signing with the PFL. Carlos Junior explains why he only was interested in signing with the PFL and moving up to light heavyweight. The Brazilian also touches on his upcoming fight against Tom Lawlor.

Max Griffin joins the program to preview his UFC Vegas 22 fight against Kenan Song. Max talks about whether or not he was surprised this was his opponent and why he thinks he can style on Kenan in the fight. Griffin also hopes a win here gets him a ranked opponent or a well-known name.

Grant Dawson previews his UFC Vegas 22 scrap against Leonardo Santos. Grant talks about moving up to lightweight and why it took so long for him to get a fight. He also touches on training and coaching at Glory MMA.

JP Buys joins the show to preview his UFC Vegas 22 fight against Bruno Silva. JP talks about making his UFC debut on the same card as his wife’s, Cheyanne’s UFC debut, and training at Fortis. He also talks about the state of the flyweight division and what a win does for him.

Adrian Yanez closes out the program to preview his UFC Vegas 22 fight against Gustavo Lopez and Adrian expecting to get another KO win. He is also confident he will put the division on notice and end the year inside the top-10.

