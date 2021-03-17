Jan Blachowicz says Jon Jones still needs to fight him, plans to knock him out

Jan Blachowicz says he and Jon Jones still have unfinished business.

After Blachowicz knocked out Corey Anderson last year in New Mexico, Jones promised Blachowicz a fight. However, “Bones” couldn’t come to terms with the UFC and he vacated the light heavyweight title with eyes on a move to heavyweight. Since then, Blachowicz became the new 205lbs champ with a TKO win over Dominick Reyes and he defended his belt against Israel Adesanya.

Although Blachowicz has his next opponent set in Glover Teixeira, the Pole knows he and Jon Jones still need to fight one day.

“Jon Jones is somewhere out there and I believe I will have the opportunity to fight him in the future,” Blachowicz said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I think everybody would like to fight against him. We will see about the future. He promised me this fight but I don’t want to talk about Jon Jones because it is boring for me. But, he promised me the fight after I knocked out Corey Anderson. I believe in the future somehow we will make the fight.”

Although Jan Blachowicz doesn’t want to speculate on a potential fight against Jon Jones, he has thought about it. He says the goal would be to KO the former champ but believes the fight would look very similar to his win over Adesanya at UFC 259.

“I don’t know right now. If UFC sends me the contract and I fight Jon Jones, me and my team will find a way to beat him,” Blachowicz said. “Of course, I would try and knock him out, but I think it would be a similar fight to mine with Israel.”

For right now, Jan Blachowicz is still celebrating his win and spending time with his newborn. The hope for the Pole is to return again in late 2021 against Glover Teixeira but he still has his eyes on Jon Jones.

